Ingevity Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $70.94 per share and the market cap of $3 billion, Ingevity stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ingevity is shown in the chart below.

Because Ingevity is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 8.6% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Ingevity has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of Ingevity is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ingevity is poor. This is the debt and cash of Ingevity over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Ingevity has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.2 billion and earnings of $4.49 a share. Its operating margin of 24.13% better than 93% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Ingevity's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Ingevity over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Ingevity's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 68% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Ingevity's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.8%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Ingevity's return on invested capital is 11.95, and its cost of capital is 11.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ingevity is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 77% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Ingevity stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

