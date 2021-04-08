Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer Sold $3.4 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sheryl Palmer (insider trades) sold 106,629 shares of TMHC on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $32.19 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp is public homebuilders in US. The company is a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. It provides a diverse assortment of homes at various prices. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a market cap of $3.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.748000 with a P/E ratio of 16.79 and P/S ratio of 0.64. Taylor Morrison Home Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 33.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Taylor Morrison Home Corp the business predictability rank of 1.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of TMHC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $31.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.73% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of TMHC stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $31.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director William H Lyon sold 14,000 shares of TMHC stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $32.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.

Director William H Lyon sold 12,600 shares of TMHC stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $31.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Joseph Terracciano sold 750 shares of TMHC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $29.38. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

