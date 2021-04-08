>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

William Penn Bancorp Inc (WMPN) EVP & CLO Alan B Turner Bought $125,290 of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: WMPN +0%

EVP & CLO of William Penn Bancorp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan B Turner (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of WMPN on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $11.39 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $125,290.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company whose business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, main repayments on securities and loans. William Penn Bancorp Inc has a market cap of $22.064 million; its shares were traded at around $11.350000 . The dividend yield of William Penn Bancorp Inc stocks is 3.71%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 24,680 shares of WMPN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $10.22. The price of the stock has increased by 11.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CLO Alan B Turner bought 11,000 shares of WMPN stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $11.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
  • EVP & CRCO Jill Mcmenamin Ross bought 5,368 shares of WMPN stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $11.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.
  • Director Glenn Davis bought 21,285 shares of WMPN stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $11.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.99% since.
  • Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi bought 100 shares of WMPN stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.
  • Director Terry L Sager bought 10,000 shares of WMPN stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WMPN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)