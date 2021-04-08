>
Redfin Corp (RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sold $2 million of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: RDFN +5.21%

CEO of Redfin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Kelman (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of RDFN on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $66.08 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Redfin Corp is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. It represents people buying and selling homes in over 80 markets throughout the United States. Redfin Corp has a market cap of $7.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.930000 with and P/S ratio of 7.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of RDFN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $66.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.8% since.
  • CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of RDFN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $67.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of RDFN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $68.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Bridget Frey sold 4,035 shares of RDFN stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $68.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.
  • Director Robert J Bass sold 1,500 shares of RDFN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.
  • Chief Growth Officer Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of RDFN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.94% since.

