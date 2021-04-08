Old Dominion Capital Management Inc Buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc, Vornado Realty Trust

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Old Dominion Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab International Equity ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, General Dynamics Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Tesla Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, TE Connectivity, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Old Dominion Capital Management Inc owns 169 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 154,095 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 34,344 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,851 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY) - 134,231 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.8% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 166,407 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.5%

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $58.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 37,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The purchase prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66. The stock is now traded at around $134.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.82 and $115.74, with an estimated average price of $113. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $194.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $377.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $396714.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 293,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 110.91%. The purchase prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 131,229 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 64.46%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 627,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 214.10%. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aon PLC by 124.79%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Atrion Corp. The sale prices were between $619.2 and $736, with an estimated average price of $663.3.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $100.64 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $106.57.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 82.91%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 18,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Vornado Realty Trust by 74.63%. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $41.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 6,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 56.26%. The sale prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 3,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Biogen Inc by 22.65%. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.82. The stock is now traded at around $265.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 5,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $46.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 10,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in KVH Industries Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.29. The stock is now traded at around $13.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc still held 26,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.