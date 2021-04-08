Trust Co Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR

San Antonio, TX, based Investment company Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Pfizer Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Trust Co owns 327 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWB, ARKK, RTX, EA, ISRG, EL, MBB, PZA, ITM, BNDX, VCSH, VLO, VGT, INGR, FSK, BIL, EZU, GOVT, EWU, PCY, EPP, HYD, SCHO, BSCM, BABA, SHM, TLT, VB, PHM, VFH, PGX, EWD, SRVR, IBB, HYLB, VMBS, ANGL, APD, ITT, KLAC, RCL, TJX, SPR, MPC, CGC, HYG, CMBS, EMB, EWC, ADBE, EWL, FDN, FUTY, GWX,

IWB, ARKK, RTX, EA, ISRG, EL, MBB, PZA, ITM, BNDX, VCSH, VLO, VGT, INGR, FSK, BIL, EZU, GOVT, EWU, PCY, EPP, HYD, SCHO, BSCM, BABA, SHM, TLT, VB, PHM, VFH, PGX, EWD, SRVR, IBB, HYLB, VMBS, ANGL, APD, ITT, KLAC, RCL, TJX, SPR, MPC, CGC, HYG, CMBS, EMB, EWC, ADBE, EWL, FDN, FUTY, GWX, Added Positions: XLK, BSV, PFE, LMT, VNLA, GSY, MRK, MSFT, CSCO, CAH, GILD, AAPL, BK, CVS, T, JKHY, AMZN, MCD, SPG, CMCSA, GD, SPY, CBSH, EVRG, GOOGL, CMI, VCIT, LQD, IEMG, IEFA, FB, ABBV, VTI, CFFN, HON, FE, TWTR, BIIB, SCHD, TIP, BA, K, WMT, TMO, QCOM, MMM,

XLK, BSV, PFE, LMT, VNLA, GSY, MRK, MSFT, CSCO, CAH, GILD, AAPL, BK, CVS, T, JKHY, AMZN, MCD, SPG, CMCSA, GD, SPY, CBSH, EVRG, GOOGL, CMI, VCIT, LQD, IEMG, IEFA, FB, ABBV, VTI, CFFN, HON, FE, TWTR, BIIB, SCHD, TIP, BA, K, WMT, TMO, QCOM, MMM, Reduced Positions: XLV, XLI, XLF, XLC, CTSH, IBM, ORCL, DISCA, AMAT, INTC, V, BLK, XLE, VZ, ADP, XLB, UNH, XLRE, SBUX, ALL, JPM, PEP, COST, XLP, BRK.B, DFS, CERN, KMB, VYM, AMT, XOM, UNP, CAT, XLU, VIAC, EMN, EMR, DE, UPS, XLY, JNJ, HD, KO, TXN, SLB, ANTM, BSX, BIP, COP, TD, HAL, PSA, DIS, LARK, CVX, VUG, PSX, WFC, GS, TROW, VTV, VIG, IWD, HWKN, LOW, TSLA, DOW, BIPC, IWS, BAC, ADI, AMGN, ABT, USB, OKE, PG, NSC, TMP, NEE, D, ADX, C, MDT, NVS, ADM, TGT, BDX, IP, CAJ, MCHP, CTVA, CLX, NKE, TOT, CL, KHC, DD, VFC, OTIS, CARR,

XLV, XLI, XLF, XLC, CTSH, IBM, ORCL, DISCA, AMAT, INTC, V, BLK, XLE, VZ, ADP, XLB, UNH, XLRE, SBUX, ALL, JPM, PEP, COST, XLP, BRK.B, DFS, CERN, KMB, VYM, AMT, XOM, UNP, CAT, XLU, VIAC, EMN, EMR, DE, UPS, XLY, JNJ, HD, KO, TXN, SLB, ANTM, BSX, BIP, COP, TD, HAL, PSA, DIS, LARK, CVX, VUG, PSX, WFC, GS, TROW, VTV, VIG, IWD, HWKN, LOW, TSLA, DOW, BIPC, IWS, BAC, ADI, AMGN, ABT, USB, OKE, PG, NSC, TMP, NEE, D, ADX, C, MDT, NVS, ADM, TGT, BDX, IP, CAJ, MCHP, CTVA, CLX, NKE, TOT, CL, KHC, DD, VFC, OTIS, CARR, Sold Out: ROK, WTRG, WBA, LYB, AFL, GIS, PAYX, AA, HWM, ARNC, IWN,

For the details of Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 75,687 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 26,579 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,102 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 30,780 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,570 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%

Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $230.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 26,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.21 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $138.68. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6. The stock is now traded at around $770.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $298.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $140.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 75,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 162.02%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 24,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 324.78%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 26,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 157.09%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,756 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 128.08%. The purchase prices were between $50.08 and $50.39, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $50.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 127.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Trust Co sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96.

Trust Co sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $18 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $25.24.