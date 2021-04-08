Centre Asset Management, LLC Buys Intel Corp, APA Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells Edison International, APA Corp, Sempra Energy

New York, NY, based Investment company Centre Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, APA Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Micron Technology Inc, Corteva Inc, sells Edison International, APA Corp, Sempra Energy, The Kraft Heinz Co, OGE Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Centre Asset Management, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: INTC, APA, WY, MU, CTVA, MOS, MHK, SCCO, EQT, DTE, AWK,

INTC, APA, WY, MU, CTVA, MOS, MHK, SCCO, EQT, DTE, AWK, Added Positions: CVX, XOM,

CVX, XOM, Reduced Positions: SRE, VZ, AES, KMI, JNJ, KNX, AAPL, OLN, ADM, UNH, JPM, HD, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, WMB, FB, XEC, BRK.B, T, EMN, PG, HCA, V, MA, TMUS, DIS, GOOG, SO, GOOGL, EXC, TSLA, DUK, D, LNG, XEL, AEP, PEG, UHS, OKE, ES, WEC, NEE, ENIA,

SRE, VZ, AES, KMI, JNJ, KNX, AAPL, OLN, ADM, UNH, JPM, HD, NVDA, MSFT, AMZN, WMB, FB, XEC, BRK.B, T, EMN, PG, HCA, V, MA, TMUS, DIS, GOOG, SO, GOOGL, EXC, TSLA, DUK, D, LNG, XEL, AEP, PEG, UHS, OKE, ES, WEC, NEE, ENIA, Sold Out: EIX, APA, KHC, OGE, WPM, CMCSA, PYPL, BAC, NFLX, ADBE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,210 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,166 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,600 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 150,640 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 408,746 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.13%

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 99,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.55 and $18, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 293,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 138,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 44,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 80,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $31.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 112,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $53.99 and $63.2, with an estimated average price of $58.69.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $36.01.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.52.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69.

Centre Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.