Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Parcion Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Apple Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Diageo PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parcion Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q1, Parcion Private Wealth LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $853 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ESGD, EEMS, TSCO, DNMR, SQ, RDFN, CRWD, DOCU, DHR, CCI, INVH, SGEN, CNXC, VUG, AMT, XOP, KR, CG, GER, F,
- Added Positions: MUB, AAPL, STIP, INTC, VV, VZ, AVLR, DIS, NKE, MSFT, XLE, VO, KRE, VEU, HD, CSCO, VBR, JNJ, MDT, SHM, ACN, PG, VBK, TXN, IGSB, LIN, MCD, KO, NVS, CVX, VWO, VOT, VFC, CMCSA, RSG, GOOGL, FB, QCLN, T, BAND, BAC, BA, WFC, ADBE, CRM, PFE, PYPL, NRO, DSI, BLK, AMZN, PANW, NVDA, LLY, KEY, IEFA, GE, AVGO, ALK,
- Reduced Positions: RODM, MCHI, IAU, RTX, DEO, LMT, SUB, GLD, JPM, CR, CB, TFC, ROK, UNP, MMC, SDY, IVV, IJK, IJT, SBUX, IJS, NEE, MRK, GXC, AEP, SHV, EEM, CMF, PEP, MINT, SCHP, AGG, SPY, DOW, USB, EFA, QQQ, CAT, BMY, BABA, VTI,
- Sold Out: VEA, VOE, CRHM, IWB, SHY, PTON, CARR, FTNT, IYJ, IGIB, BHAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parcion Private Wealth LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 246,904 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,888,212 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.79%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 363,497 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.19%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 455,530 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 180,860 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.34 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $77.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 455,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $55.99. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 251,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $178.48, with an estimated average price of $159.54. The stock is now traded at around $176.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 31,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 145,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $258.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Redfin Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $96.59, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 77,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 129,569 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 144,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 164,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 97.03%. The purchase prices were between $172.81 and $185.58, with an estimated average price of $180.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 54,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 2257.81%. The purchase prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $143.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 280.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 110,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: CRH Medical Corp (CRHM)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in CRH Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $2.13 and $3.96, with an estimated average price of $3.25.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Parcion Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.
