Baldwin Brothers Inc Buys Target Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Investment company Baldwin Brothers Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, Adobe Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Consolidated Edison Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Horace Mann Educators Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baldwin Brothers Inc. As of 2021Q1, Baldwin Brothers Inc owns 605 stocks with a total value of $840 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 200,643 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 380,716 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,991 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,982 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 262,952 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.67 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $137.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $37.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $20.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,616 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $256.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Eastern Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc initiated holding in Beyond Air Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $6.07. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 190.04%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $203.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 67,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 262,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 275,585 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.08%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $499.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 115,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $95, with an estimated average price of $58.96.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Beyond Air Inc. The sale prices were between $4.13 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in Golar LNG Partners LP. The sale prices were between $2.53 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.38.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in TC Pipelines LP. The sale prices were between $29.12 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $30.35.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. The sale prices were between $30.11 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $33.22.

Baldwin Brothers Inc sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31.