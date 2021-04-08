John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Sells Wells Fargo, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Investment company John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells Wells Fargo, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Exxon Mobil Corp, Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs. As of 2021Q1, John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs owns 159 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ARKK, BNTX, XLRN, TBIO, SNOW, DVN, GE, LOGI, VTRS, NCR, WAB, TDC, AMC, ACWX, VLUE,

ARKK, BNTX, XLRN, TBIO, SNOW, DVN, GE, LOGI, VTRS, NCR, WAB, TDC, AMC, ACWX, VLUE, Added Positions: MINT, IJR, JPST, SCHD, SCHM, AOR, SPY, SCHG, GSIE, VTI, SCHB, ACWI, VEU, MRNA, SCHX, VIG, MDYG, KTB, MAC, CMCSA,

MINT, IJR, JPST, SCHD, SCHM, AOR, SPY, SCHG, GSIE, VTI, SCHB, ACWI, VEU, MRNA, SCHX, VIG, MDYG, KTB, MAC, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: ACWV, SCHA, USMV, BOND, TOTL, VO, IJH, WFC, NEAR, PG, DES, SPLV, MTUM, DON, JPIN, CVX, T, XOM, VZ, INTC, KMB, SCHF, QDF, QQQ, MCD, MSFT, SCHZ, GOOG, ROST, IJK, IJJ, VOD, V,

ACWV, SCHA, USMV, BOND, TOTL, VO, IJH, WFC, NEAR, PG, DES, SPLV, MTUM, DON, JPIN, CVX, T, XOM, VZ, INTC, KMB, SCHF, QDF, QQQ, MCD, MSFT, SCHZ, GOOG, ROST, IJK, IJJ, VOD, V, Sold Out: ET, PSXP, DHR, VIA, WPX, EELV, SCHC, SCHE,

PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 185,630 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 170,367 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.42% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 305,941 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 269,165 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 84,606 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $124.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $85.73 and $119.5, with an estimated average price of $106.38. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $235.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $129.2. The stock is now traded at around $129.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in Translate Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $16 and $34.33, with an estimated average price of $22.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $73.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 53,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 605.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $53.97, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 132.88%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $97.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,034 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $133.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.4 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $39.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

John W. Brooker & Co., CPAs sold out a holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $21.87 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.69.