Act Wealth Management, Llc Buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Altria Group Inc, Boeing Co, Sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Energous Corp, AIM ImmunoTech Inc

April 08, 2021 | About: EW +0.05% MO +0.68% CAT +0.03% BA +0.94% UAL -0.24% UPS +0.62% WATT +3.04% AIM -4.2%

Investment company Act Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Altria Group Inc, Boeing Co, Caterpillar Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Energous Corp, AIM ImmunoTech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Act Wealth Management, Llc owns 33 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 148,781 shares, 19.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.02%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 632,906 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.55%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 230,803 shares, 17.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 100,770 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  5. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 105,838 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.21%
New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $84.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $51.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,497 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $230.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Energous Corp (WATT)

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Energous Corp. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $3.86.

Sold Out: AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM)

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. The sale prices were between $1.88 and $2.82, with an estimated average price of $2.27.



