Btr Capital Management Inc Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, CSX Corp, Sells Pentair PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Baxter International Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Btr Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, CSX Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Pentair PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, Baxter International Inc, Universal Display Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Btr Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Btr Capital Management Inc owns 152 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ROP, DVY,
- Added Positions: PG, CSX, PFE, COST, CCI, USB, UNH, J, MRK, LMT, QCOM, T, XBI, HEDJ, WPM, NEM, AWK, KL, STZ, OTIS, KMI, V, MDLZ, RTX, BRK.B, CVS, MMM, WM, PBW, XLE, SRE, MCD, KMB, INTC, IBM, EPD, CTSH, CSCO, AMZN, SBUX, GPN, EMR, SCHW, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: UPS, IWP, TMO, OLED, SCHX, BIO, ABBV, FB, VZ, QUAL, JNJ, HON, USMV, KO, C, VGT, BAC, SPY, IWM, EFA, CARR, XLV, WMT, GOOG, STWD, WY, WFC, ADBE, TRV, NKE, COP, CL, BMY, AMGN,
- Sold Out: PNR, BAX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,537 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,205 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 164,586 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,049 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 131,966 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $418.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 12,444 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Btr Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $115.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 25.62%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 123,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CSX Corp by 64.36%. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 63,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 65.27%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $361.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 102.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Btr Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $51.53 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $57.31.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Btr Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39.
