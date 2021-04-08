Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Investment company Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VCSH, JNK, TBF, SAVE, XME, EWC, EWG, TWTR, DVN, DBI, DDS, CPRI, AAP, TCS, ASPL, STZ, PLCE, CNK, BIL,
- Added Positions: TIP, IWN, FISV, V, GDRX, MTCH, EXPE, SPHB, XLF, VTIP, SPIP, STIP, EWJ, BKNG, CAT, VMC, WYNN, KMI, PSX, LVS, JNJ, XOM, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: VTV, WMT, EA, CCL, SPLG, GOVT,
- Sold Out: IEI, SHY, GDX, XLI, FIVG, GLD, SIL, DE, ROKU, KSU, ANET, U, LUV, ATVI, NET, NVDA, ILMN, FCX, NSC, COST, TWLO, ORLY, IP, CF, GDXJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc.
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 157,875 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 154.28%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 77,137 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 107.81%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 138,267 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 303,694 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) - 126,361 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.76%
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.25%. The holding were 138,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 47,866 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 284,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 107,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $41.48, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 98,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.6 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 110,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 154.28%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $125.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 157,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 107.81%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 77,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 126.41%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $124.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 31,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 128.73%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $220.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 17,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 142.98%. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 92,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 93.64%. The purchase prices were between $131.48 and $172.13, with an estimated average price of $150.62. The stock is now traded at around $145.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 26,132 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Deane Retirement Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
