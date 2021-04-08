Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) President and CEO Wahid Nawabi Sold $3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Aerovironment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wahid Nawabi (insider trades) sold 24,716 shares of AVAV on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $121.33 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

AeroVironment Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates technological portfolio of products and services for government agencies. It supplies unmanned aircraft systems, UAS, tactical missile systems and related services. Aerovironment Inc has a market cap of $2.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.010000 with a P/E ratio of 92.75 and P/S ratio of 7.05. Aerovironment Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 0.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 116 shares of AVAV stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $120.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.43% since.

President and CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of AVAV stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $120.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.38% since.

President and CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 71,722 shares of AVAV stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $122.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP & Chief People Officer Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of AVAV stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $115. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Chairman of the Board Timothy E Conver sold 150,000 shares of AVAV stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $113.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

