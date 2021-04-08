Kforce Inc (KFRC) CEO David L Dunkel Sold $716,898 of Shares

CEO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David L Dunkel (insider trades) sold 13,130 shares of KFRC on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $54.6 a share. The total sale was $716,898.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.920000 with a P/E ratio of 21.10 and P/S ratio of 0.85. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.51%. Kforce Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David L Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of KFRC stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $54.6. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

CEO David L Dunkel sold 4,702 shares of KFRC stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $54.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

CEO David L Dunkel sold 24,729 shares of KFRC stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $54.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.52% since.

CEO David L Dunkel sold 5,271 shares of KFRC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $54.08. The price of the stock has increased by 1.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of KFRC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $54.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

