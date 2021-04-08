Porch Group Inc (PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sold $2.5 million of Shares

COO of Porch Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Neagle (insider trades) sold 140,729 shares of PRCH on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $17.53 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Porch Group Inc has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.300000 with and P/S ratio of 8.60.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Javier Saade bought 500 shares of PRCH stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $17.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of PRCH stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $17.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

