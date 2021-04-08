Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sold $6.7 million of Shares

CEO of Alphabet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sundar Pichai (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of GOOG on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $2232.66 a share. The total sale was $6.7 million.

Alphabet Inc is a provider of internet content products and portals. Its suite of brands includes Search, Android, YouTube, Apps, Maps & Ads. Alphabet Inc has a market cap of $1523.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $2265.440000 with a P/E ratio of 38.39 and P/S ratio of 9.05. Alphabet Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alphabet Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of GOOG stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $2232.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.

CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of GOOG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $2075.03. The price of the stock has increased by 9.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ann Mather sold 26 shares of GOOG stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $2099.99. The price of the stock has increased by 7.88% since.

SVP, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of GOOG stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $2057.63. The price of the stock has increased by 10.1% since.

SVP, Global Affairs and CLO John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of GOOG stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $2037.34. The price of the stock has increased by 11.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GOOG, click here