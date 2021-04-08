>
Docusign Inc (DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sold $1.2 million of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: DOCU +3.19%

COO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott V. Olrich (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DOCU on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $206.07 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Docusign Inc has a market cap of $40.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.280000 with and P/S ratio of 27.19. Docusign Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.90% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DOCU stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $206.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.01% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DOCU stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $209.81. The price of the stock has increased by 1.18% since.
  • COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DOCU stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $214.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

