Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Medtronic PLC, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap

Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Medtronic PLC, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MDT,

MDT, Added Positions: BSCL, SHM, IEFA, IVV, MUB, IJR, DJP, ACWI, IAU, RWO, TFI,

BSCL, SHM, IEFA, IVV, MUB, IJR, DJP, ACWI, IAU, RWO, TFI, Reduced Positions: BSJL, IEMG, IJH, SCHA, SCHX, SCHM, SCHE, SPEM, SCHB, SPDW, VO, IWR, IWV, SLY, SPY, SCHF, SPMD, EFA, VB, STNG, LEMB, VOO,

BSJL, IEMG, IJH, SCHA, SCHX, SCHM, SCHE, SPEM, SCHB, SPDW, VO, IWR, IWV, SLY, SPY, SCHF, SPMD, EFA, VB, STNG, LEMB, VOO, Sold Out: IVW,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 444,204 shares, 20.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 76,261 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 947,792 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.15% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 255,291 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.3% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 50,156 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.11%

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $120.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.11 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 947,792 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 124.74%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 36,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 99.81%. The sale prices were between $22.92 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.14%. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. still held 1,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 31.04%. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. still held 17,308 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.28%. The sale prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. still held 28,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. reduced to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.07%. The sale prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. still held 55,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.