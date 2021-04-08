Nbt Bank N A Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Express Co

Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Community Bank System Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Express Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, APA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q1, Nbt Bank N A owns 234 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,003,940 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,374 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,057 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,386 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 112,595 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $149.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $115.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $224.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.