Nbt Bank N A Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Express Co

April 08, 2021 | About: CRM +1.66% SCHZ +0.13% VOE -0.24% DKS +0.68% NVDA +1.23% IAGG +0.18% VIG +0.16% RDS.B -2.68% BP -2.56% CBU +0.39% GPC -0.82% IW +0%

Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Community Bank System Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, American Express Co, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, APA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q1, Nbt Bank N A owns 234 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NBT BANK N A
  1. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,003,940 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 247,374 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,057 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,386 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 112,595 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $149.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Community Bank System Inc (CBU)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Community Bank System Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $82.46, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $77.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $115.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 23.31%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $224.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 41,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $116.32 and $137.55, with an estimated average price of $127.55. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $572.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,326 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $75.92 and $88.28, with an estimated average price of $81.14.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $23.25, with an estimated average price of $18.24.



GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)