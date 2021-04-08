Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Cameco Corp, Realty Income Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, The AES Corp, Quanta Services Inc

Investment company Pacifica Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Cameco Corp, Realty Income Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, The AES Corp, Quanta Services Inc, BlackBerry, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacifica Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pacifica Partners Inc. owns 404 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: O, IBM, IWD, XT, MBG, WFG, VERO, MS, ACN, PHM, CDTX, ICLN, TIP, BAH, MDLA, LSPD, QSR, EMQQ, ESPO, APA, CMG, WCN, TXN, UNH, SWKS, ITW, PDS, OTEX, BLL, AI, ATVI, BIL, CIBR, GIL, ERJ, AON, AU, SRVR, ADBE, URA, USHY, VNT, ACI, MKC, JMIA, NIO, M44, ITRG, VTRS, JELD, ETSY, CHGG, RELX, CRM, LULU,

CVS, CCJ, VTI, LMT, AAPL, AMZN, BAM, CNQ, BMY, BAC, VXUS, BOND, VUG, ABBV, VZ, CERN, MSFT, TLT, SHOP, NVDA, HD, IEF, COST, KL, TRP, NOK, FNV, IFRX, LQD, ENB, CNI, BABA, VCSH, BND, VTV, BSV, BIV, SLV, IEFA, KHC, PYPL, TRI, AUPH, CP, DE, CTXS, NEE, BIP, INTC, MGA, NFLX, WPM, GIB, AMGN, APD, DIS, AEM, TAN, GILD, CVX, CAE, MO, KRE, HYS, EEM, DOCU, SNY, SHW, TSM, NXE, ABB, NOW, PBA, BTZ, Reduced Positions: AMAT, AES, BB, GD, GOOG, IVV, RCI, TSLA, MA, NTR, BRK.B, SHV, KO, GOLD, SU, ROKU, JPM, WMT, V, GOOGL, VIG, CF, FDX, WFC, WM, BCE, BHP, RTX, TU, SANM, BNS, CSCO, EFA, SPY, APHA, XLY, XLP, SII, XBI, CGC, VOO, SHY, SPEM, IYW, IXJ, WBA, VGK, TOTL, GDX, EWC, VEU, LMND, BNDX, T, FCX, GE, DHR, COP, CAT, MDT, CSX, ORCL, UNP, VLO, ALB, DNN, SAN, VNQ, BMO, ALK, CMCSA, XLF, A, HPQ, F, IWM, AQN, HEWJ, LYG, NKE, OXY, TLRY, HEXO, ACB, TECK, PSX, CPG, BTG,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,369 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,280 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 42,863 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,974 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 103,309 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 19,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $135.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.43 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.46. The stock is now traded at around $61.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 2809.40%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $73.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 28,774 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 1961.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $17.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 101,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.06%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 7,481 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 117.70%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $386.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 3,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 42,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.58 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $102.31, with an estimated average price of $96.77.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra Dow30. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $60.17.

Pacifica Partners Inc. sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $28.74, with an estimated average price of $26.6.