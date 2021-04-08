Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $4.6 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of TDOC on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $182.19 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $27.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.310000 with and P/S ratio of 15.13. Teladoc Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 5 years.

Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of TDOC stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $185.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.83% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of TDOC stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $205. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.07% since.

Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of TDOC stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $198.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.06% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of TDOC stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $196.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.13% since.

