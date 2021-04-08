>
10x Genomics Inc (TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sold $2.9 million of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: TXG +2.64%

CEO of 10x Genomics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Serge Saxonov (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of TXG on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $195.81 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

10x Genomics Inc has a market cap of $20.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $190.240000 with and P/S ratio of 64.92.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of TXG stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $195.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $157.04. The price of the stock has increased by 21.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of TXG stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $174.63. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.
  • Director John R Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of TXG stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $169.36. The price of the stock has increased by 12.33% since.
  • See Remarks, 10% Owner Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $156.98. The price of the stock has increased by 21.19% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of TXG stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $157.01. The price of the stock has increased by 21.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TXG, click here

.

