Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $860,800 of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: EXPI +4.91%

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $43.04 a share. The total sale was $860,800.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. Exp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.570000 with a P/E ratio of 211.49 and P/S ratio of 3.71.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $43.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.23% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $48.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.76% since.
  • CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $56.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.29% since.
  • CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $47.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $42.99. The price of the stock has increased by 1.35% since.
  • Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.03% since.
  • Director Daniel Cahir sold 25,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $51.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.23% since.
  • Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $53.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.92% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXPI, click here



