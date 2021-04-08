Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner Sold $2.9 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Bodner (insider trades) sold 62,071 shares of VRNT on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $46.36 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Verint Systems Inc is a provider of actionable intelligence solutions and services for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Verint Systems Inc has a market cap of $3.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.800000 with and P/S ratio of 2.39. Verint Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of VRNT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRNT, click here