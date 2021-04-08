Omeros Corp (OMER) CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Gregory A Md Demopulos Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT of Omeros Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory A Md Demopulos (insider trades) sold 72,613 shares of OMER on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $17.84 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.
Omeros Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development of small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system and sells Omidria for cataract surgeries. Omeros Corp has a market cap of $1.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.710000 with and P/S ratio of 13.59.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CHAIRMAN, CEO & PRESIDENT Gregory A Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of OMER stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $17.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.
