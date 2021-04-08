Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Apple Inc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd

Investment company Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco Solar ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR, BRK.B, BRK.A, NVAX, GOOG, LOW, CCD, FSLR, MRNA, CSX, GWPH,

IJR, BRK.B, BRK.A, NVAX, GOOG, LOW, CCD, FSLR, MRNA, CSX, GWPH, Added Positions: VTV, AAPL, BIV, BNDX, GSY, BND, JNJ, MSFT, IYT, ARKK, TSLA,

VTV, AAPL, BIV, BNDX, GSY, BND, JNJ, MSFT, IYT, ARKK, TSLA, Reduced Positions: IWP, TAN, QCLN, VCR, VOO, QQQ, IBUY, HD, VGT,

IWP, TAN, QCLN, VCR, VOO, QQQ, IBUY, HD, VGT, Sold Out: USMV, EFAV, ISTB, LGLV,

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 76,184 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 84,812 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 108,529 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) - 159,825 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 54,402 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.82%

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 141,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $263.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $396001.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73. The stock is now traded at around $176.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2265.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $194.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 6219.28%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $132.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 110,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 772.91%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $130.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 51,851 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.28%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 132,586 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 239,779 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 260,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 113,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The sale prices were between $114.72 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $120.53.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.07%. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $105.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.04%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 51,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 29.27%. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $86.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 134,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 29.99%. The sale prices were between $62.05 and $88.17, with an estimated average price of $76.77. The stock is now traded at around $67.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.19%. Paragon Wealth Strategies, LLC still held 184,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.