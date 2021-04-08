Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Oshkosh Corp, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. owns 138 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/murphy%2C+middleton%2C+hinkle+%26+parker%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 17 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.86% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 74,029 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 15,366 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 26,261 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 31,912 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.57%

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.07 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $103.51. The stock is now traded at around $119.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $154.26 and $169.51, with an estimated average price of $163.65. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $60.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $374.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 142.86%. The purchase prices were between $341820 and $398840, with an estimated average price of $366631. The stock is now traded at around $396001.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 17 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 68.57%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 31,912 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $66.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $136.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.45%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 20.94%. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Murphy, Middleton, Hinkle & Parker, Inc. still held 2,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.