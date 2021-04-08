Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $924,500 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $36.98 a share. The total sale was $924,500.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.410000 with a P/E ratio of 34.64 and P/S ratio of 1.16.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $35.98. The price of the stock has increased by 3.97% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $37.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

See Remarks Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of GO stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $36.22. The price of the stock has increased by 3.29% since.

