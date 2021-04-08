Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem Sold $5.8 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Mussallem (insider trades) sold 68,550 shares of EW on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $84.45 a share. The total sale was $5.8 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a market cap of $52.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.160000 with a P/E ratio of 64.75 and P/S ratio of 12.14. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Edwards Lifesciences Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of EW stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $84.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer Jean-luc M Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of EW stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $83.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.6% since.

CVP, Critical Care Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of EW stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $81.66. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.

CVP,Strategy/Corp Development Donald E Jr Bobo sold 13,077 shares of EW stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $82.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

