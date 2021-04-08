>
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $826,000 of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: ADPT +3.49%

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of ADPT on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $41.3 a share. The total sale was $826,000.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $5.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.050000 with and P/S ratio of 56.28.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $42.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 20,000 shares of ADPT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $41.3. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.
  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 10,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $42.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP and General Counsel Stacy L Taylor sold 4,167 shares of ADPT stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 5.13% since.
  • Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S Robins sold 19,475 shares of ADPT stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $40.36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.19% since.
  • SVP, Diagnostics, immunoSEQ Dx Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of ADPT stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $43.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.51% since.
  • Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 6,000 shares of ADPT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $43.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.
  • Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 1,354 shares of ADPT stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $41.69. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here

.

