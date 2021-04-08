Athenex Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Athenex (NAS:ATNX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.29 per share and the market cap of $400.9 million, Athenex stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for Athenex is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Athenex stock might be a value trap is because Athenex has an Altman Z-score of -1.60, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Athenex has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.32, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Athenex's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Athenex over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Athenex has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $144.4 million and loss of $1.71 a share. Its operating margin is -85.69%, which ranks worse than 80% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, the profitability of Athenex is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Athenex over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Athenex's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 87% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. Athenex's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.6%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Athenex's ROIC was -115.06, while its WACC came in at 7.52. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Athenex is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Athenex (NAS:ATNX, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Athenex stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

