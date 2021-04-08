Cheniere Energy Partners LP Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.71 per share and the market cap of $20.7 billion, Cheniere Energy Partners LP stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Cheniere Energy Partners LP is shown in the chart below.

Because Cheniere Energy Partners LP is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 5.7% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which is worse than 80% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Cheniere Energy Partners LP at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cheniere Energy Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cheniere Energy Partners LP over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.2 billion and earnings of $2.31 a share. Its operating margin of 34.54% better than 91% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Cheniere Energy Partners LP's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Cheniere Energy Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Cheniere Energy Partners LP's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Cheniere Energy Partners LP's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 14.7%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Cheniere Energy Partners LP's return on invested capital is 12.19, and its cost of capital is 6.83. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cheniere Energy Partners LP is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 68% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Cheniere Energy Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

