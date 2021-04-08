Maxlinear Inc (MXL) Chairman, President and CEO Kishore Seendripu Sold $944,729 of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Maxlinear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kishore Seendripu (insider trades) sold 26,725 shares of MXL on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $35.35 a share. The total sale was $944,729.

MaxLinear Inc is a semiconductor company providing integrated, radio-frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications and data center, metro and long-haul transport network applications. Maxlinear Inc has a market cap of $2.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.810000 with and P/S ratio of 5.49.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 26,725 shares of MXL stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $35.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

Chairman, President and CEO, 10% Owner Kishore Seendripu sold 33,680 shares of MXL stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $35.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Corporate Controller & PAO Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of MXL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $36.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MXL, click here