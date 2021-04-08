Poshmark Inc (POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap Sold $912,741 of Shares

CFO of Poshmark Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anan Kashyap (insider trades) sold 21,588 shares of POSH on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $42.28 a share. The total sale was $912,741.

Poshmark Inc has a market cap of $3.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.180000 with a P/E ratio of 748.73 and P/S ratio of 11.52.

CFO Recent Trades:

