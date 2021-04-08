>
Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sold $655,007 of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: ALHC +4.59%

CFO of Alignment Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Thomas Freeman (insider trades) sold 38,919 shares of ALHC on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $16.83 a share. The total sale was $655,007.

Alignment Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $4.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.770000 with and P/S ratio of 3.62.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Legal Officer Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.
  • President, Markets Dawn Christine Maroney sold 75,222 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Atlantic Llc General sold 2,182,796 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Pincus Llc Warburg sold 716,624 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Atlantic Llc General sold 2,182,796 shares of ALHC stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $16.83. The price of the stock has increased by 35.29% since.

.

