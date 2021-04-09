Evergy Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $60.9 per share and the market cap of $13.8 billion, Evergy stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Evergy is shown in the chart below.

Because Evergy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.2% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Evergy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The overall financial strength of Evergy is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Evergy is poor. This is the debt and cash of Evergy over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Evergy has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.9 billion and earnings of $2.72 a share. Its operating margin is 23.28%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, the profitability of Evergy is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Evergy over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Evergy is 6.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Evergy's return on invested capital is 3.74, and its cost of capital is 3.71. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Evergy is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Evergy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

