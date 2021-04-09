Vital Farms Inc (VITL) COO Jason Dale Sold $1.1 million of Shares

COO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Dale (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of VITL on 04/07/2021 at an average price of $22.18 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Vital Farms Inc has a market cap of $917.249 million; its shares were traded at around $23.170000 with a P/E ratio of 104.37 and P/S ratio of 3.95.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco sold 25,770 shares of VITL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $22.18. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of VITL stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $22.18. The price of the stock has increased by 4.46% since.

COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of VITL stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $28.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.87% since.

