First Hawaiian Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total International Stock, Shopify Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Ecolab Inc

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company First Hawaiian Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Total International Stock, Shopify Inc, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, Ecolab Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2021Q1, First Hawaiian Bank owns 764 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,152,113 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 423,955 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,548,044 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 357,646 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 771,168 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1222.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $174.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $48.02, with an estimated average price of $47.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $72.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $575.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,462 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $153.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,205 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 414,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 152.24%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 123,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 157.94%. The purchase prices were between $114.65 and $116.99, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $115.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $15, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 159,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 130.43%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $683.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 547.00%. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $212.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $35.67, with an estimated average price of $32.96.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.77.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 32.46%. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 158,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.95%. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $31.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 64,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 43.02%. The sale prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $93.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 30,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 84.9%. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88. The stock is now traded at around $215.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 59.26%. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $312.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 3,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 55.34%. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 10,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.