Financial Services Advisory Inc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Va

Investment company Financial Services Advisory Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket , Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Services Advisory Inc. As of 2021Q1, Financial Services Advisory Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RPV, DSI, GLTR, VEU, KBE, AOR, EUM,

RPV, DSI, GLTR, VEU, KBE, AOR, EUM, Added Positions: SPY, ANGL, XHB,

SPY, ANGL, XHB, Reduced Positions: JNK, VUG, MDY, IWM, VB, SCHA, XLG, IWV, PTLC, IWB, HYG, VHT, CPER,

JNK, VUG, MDY, IWM, VB, SCHA, XLG, IWV, PTLC, IWB, HYG, VHT, CPER, Sold Out: USMV, CWB, QQQ, EEM, XLB, TAN,

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 133,361 shares, 14.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,320 shares, 13.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 293,526 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 721,126 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 249,094 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 89,082 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket . The purchase prices were between $90.83 and $101.84, with an estimated average price of $95.66. The stock is now traded at around $95.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,809 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $52.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc initiated holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $53.97, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $54.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18.

Financial Services Advisory Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09.