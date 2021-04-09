Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FREL, PRU, CI, CUB, CVX, MU, DOW, ESGD, EVOK,
- Added Positions: SPY, BND, IGSB, IEFA, VNQ, BSV, VGSH, SCHP, HYG, BNDX, TSLA, AGG, PFF, EMB, MSFT, GUNR, CMF, QUAL, SHY, PG, AMGN, WIP, VXF, IAU, SCHO, IWN, QCOM, MMM, CVS, NOW, CSCO, NVDA, PPL, RTX, MA, MBB, BDX, MCD, QQQ, ACWI, AEE, PFE, JNJ, EWX,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, IEMG, SPSM, SPTM, GNR, SPYV, VWO, SPMD, IJR, VO, SCHC, SPDW, IJH, VTI, IVE, SPIP, SCZ, JNPR, IJS, VTV, AAPL, ITOT, GWX, IAGG, IJJ, VEA, VOE, IVV, GD, SCHV, IWS, VEU, SCHE, VBR, IGOV, USRT, IGE, SCHF, EFA, ADBE, NOC, BAC, BWX, BKF, STIP, SCHB, MDYG, EEMS, INTC, SCHH, DIS, AVLR, ABT, SRE, VSS, IWF, IXUS, NFLX, MO, CLX, IYR, SCHA, EEM, IWP, PEP, T, VOT, COST, CAT, IWD, GOOGL, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BIL, IWM,
For the details of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pure+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 724,442 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 846,096 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%
- SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,069,958 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,926 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.45%
- SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 1,362,607 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 661,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $408.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 125,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 491,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 395,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 235.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 122,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 178,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 268,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying