Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 177 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FREL, PRU, CI, CUB, CVX, MU, DOW, ESGD, EVOK,

FREL, PRU, CI, CUB, CVX, MU, DOW, ESGD, EVOK, Added Positions: SPY, BND, IGSB, IEFA, VNQ, BSV, VGSH, SCHP, HYG, BNDX, TSLA, AGG, PFF, EMB, MSFT, GUNR, CMF, QUAL, SHY, PG, AMGN, WIP, VXF, IAU, SCHO, IWN, QCOM, MMM, CVS, NOW, CSCO, NVDA, PPL, RTX, MA, MBB, BDX, MCD, QQQ, ACWI, AEE, PFE, JNJ, EWX,

SPY, BND, IGSB, IEFA, VNQ, BSV, VGSH, SCHP, HYG, BNDX, TSLA, AGG, PFF, EMB, MSFT, GUNR, CMF, QUAL, SHY, PG, AMGN, WIP, VXF, IAU, SCHO, IWN, QCOM, MMM, CVS, NOW, CSCO, NVDA, PPL, RTX, MA, MBB, BDX, MCD, QQQ, ACWI, AEE, PFE, JNJ, EWX, Reduced Positions: SPEM, IEMG, SPSM, SPTM, GNR, SPYV, VWO, SPMD, IJR, VO, SCHC, SPDW, IJH, VTI, IVE, SPIP, SCZ, JNPR, IJS, VTV, AAPL, ITOT, GWX, IAGG, IJJ, VEA, VOE, IVV, GD, SCHV, IWS, VEU, SCHE, VBR, IGOV, USRT, IGE, SCHF, EFA, ADBE, NOC, BAC, BWX, BKF, STIP, SCHB, MDYG, EEMS, INTC, SCHH, DIS, AVLR, ABT, SRE, VSS, IWF, IXUS, NFLX, MO, CLX, IYR, SCHA, EEM, IWP, PEP, T, VOT, COST, CAT, IWD, GOOGL, BRK.B,

SPEM, IEMG, SPSM, SPTM, GNR, SPYV, VWO, SPMD, IJR, VO, SCHC, SPDW, IJH, VTI, IVE, SPIP, SCZ, JNPR, IJS, VTV, AAPL, ITOT, GWX, IAGG, IJJ, VEA, VOE, IVV, GD, SCHV, IWS, VEU, SCHE, VBR, IGOV, USRT, IGE, SCHF, EFA, ADBE, NOC, BAC, BWX, BKF, STIP, SCHB, MDYG, EEMS, INTC, SCHH, DIS, AVLR, ABT, SRE, VSS, IWF, IXUS, NFLX, MO, CLX, IYR, SCHA, EEM, IWP, PEP, T, VOT, COST, CAT, IWD, GOOGL, BRK.B, Sold Out: BIL, IWM,

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 724,442 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 846,096 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 1,069,958 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 125,926 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.45% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 1,362,607 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 661,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $238.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $95.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $92.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Cubic Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 59.45%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $408.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 125,926 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.08%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 491,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 67.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 395,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 235.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 122,151 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.74%. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 178,226 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 29.34%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 268,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Pure Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.