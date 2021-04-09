>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (93) 

Inflation is Back on Wall Street's Radar

The numbers surprise Wall Street as the Fed continues its dovish policy

April 09, 2021

Inflation is back on Wall Street's radar today following the March Producer Price Index (PPI) release, which showed an increase of 1.0% over the previous month.

The PPI measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their products. The prices included in the PPI are from the first commercial transaction for many products and some services.

March prices for final demand goods advanced 1.7%, with the index for final demand services moving up 0.7%. The final demand index increased 4.2% for the 12 months ended in March.

The March PPI gain follows a 2.8% increase in February and beats the market consensus estimate of 3.8%. It is the most significant advance in producer prices since September of 2011.

In other words, inflation is back and is nearly half a percentage point higher than already high expectations. This seems to be worrying Wall Street, as evidenced by the spike in Treasury yields.

But unchecked inflation doesn't seem to worry the Federal Reserve. In debating the global economy's state on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the distinction between bottleneck inflation and persistent inflation. Bottleneck inflation is inflation due to a delayed response of the economy's supply-side to a rapid expansion of the demand side, which creates shortages, pushing prices higher.

Bottleneck inflation is usually temporary as price hikes will gradually temper off as supply catches up with demand. Persistent inflation, by contrast, is inflation due to the build-up on the expectations among market participants who expect the imbalance between the demand and the supply side of the market to continue for a long time.

What kind of inflation is the U.S. economy experiencing this time around? According to Chairman Powell, it's bottleneck inflation. Rising prices reflect delays in how the supply side of the economy is adjusting to the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. In this way, the Fed justifies its recent decision to keep its accommodative policy unchanged despite the strengthening economy.

While it's still unclear whether the Fed Chairman is right in his assessment of inflation, one thing is clear: Wall Street will be watching inflation statistics closely in the next few months.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)