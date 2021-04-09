3 Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share jump by about 1.32% on average every year over the past five years. The index's share price ($4,097.17 as of Thursday) has increased by more than 100% over the past five years through April 8.

Thus, investors may be interested in IAA Inc (NYSE:IAA), Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) and FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN), since these companies have strongly beaten the S&P 500 in terms of a higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rate over the time period in question.

IAA Inc (NYSE:IAA)

The Westchester, Illinois-based provider of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and little worth vehicles saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 18.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has gained 54.74% over the past five years to trade at $56.59 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a 52-week range of $25.71 to $66.85.

Vanguard Group Inc leads the group of top fund holders with 8.95% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 8.52% of shares outstanding and Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) with 7.36% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $69.88 per share.

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based provider of hospice and palliative care services to U.S. patients saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 27.6% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen by 243.77% over the past five years, closing at $461.58 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a 52-week range of $403.86 to $560 and a price-earnings ratio of 23.68.

Vanguard Group Inc dominates the group of top fund holders with 11.41% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock Inc. with 9.18% of shares outstanding and Neuberger Berman Group LLC with 3.79% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $595 per share.

FTI Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN)

The Washington, D.C.-based global provider of business advisory services saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share without NRI increase by 32.4% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has climbed by 311% over the past five years to trade at $142.60 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a 52-week range of $94.87 to $146.52 and a price-earnings ratio of 25.21.

Among the top fund holders of the company, Vanguard Group Inc is the leader with 9.17% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Black Rock Inc. with 8.61% of shares outstanding and Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 8.16% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $170.50 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: