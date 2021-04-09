>
Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys TechnipFMC PLC, National Instruments Corp, Denbury Inc, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

April 09, 2021 | About: FTI -1.75% NATI +0.09% DEN +1.53% IIVI -0.33% CLB -1.41% MGNI -1.06% FLIR -0.4% SCHA -0.05%

Investment company Kopion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TechnipFMC PLC, National Instruments Corp, Denbury Inc, II-VI Inc, Core Laboratories NV, sells FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kopion Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kopion+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kopion Asset Management, LLC
  1. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 286,129 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38%
  2. National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 277,242 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.90%
  3. Tennant Co (TNC) - 146,204 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
  4. Hexcel Corp (HXL) - 158,993 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
  5. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,140,003 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.55%
Added: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,140,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 277,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 72.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 89,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 115,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 39.83%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Kopion Asset Management, LLC still held 121,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kopion Asset Management, LLC.

