Kopion Asset Management, LLC Buys TechnipFMC PLC, National Instruments Corp, Denbury Inc, Sells FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Kopion Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TechnipFMC PLC, National Instruments Corp, Denbury Inc, II-VI Inc, Core Laboratories NV, sells FLIR Systems Inc, Magnite Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopion Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kopion Asset Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: FTI, NATI, BWA, DEN, TNC, IIVI, PRO, HXL, VRNS, CLB,
- Reduced Positions: MGNI, SSYS, ACIW, PCOM, MIXT, ANSS, RNET, DXYN, CGNX, TYL,
- Sold Out: FLIR, SCHA,
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 286,129 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38%
- National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 277,242 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.90%
- Tennant Co (TNC) - 146,204 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.03%
- Hexcel Corp (HXL) - 158,993 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06%
- TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 1,140,003 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.55%
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 70.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $7.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 1,140,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: National Instruments Corp (NATI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in National Instruments Corp by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $43.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 277,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Denbury Inc (DEN)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Denbury Inc by 72.78%. The purchase prices were between $26.81 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 89,138 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $99.58, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 115,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $27.68 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $34.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 56,060 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.Reduced: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Kopion Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Magnite Inc by 39.83%. The sale prices were between $25.08 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.99%. Kopion Asset Management, LLC still held 121,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.
