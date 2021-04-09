Farmers Trust Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stryker Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells BlackRock Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Intel Corp

Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Farmers Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Stryker Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, TE Connectivity, Cboe Global Markets Inc, sells BlackRock Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Intel Corp, MetLife Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Farmers Trust Co owns 167 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TEL, CBOE, FCX, KBWB, VIG, DE, ED, NLY, EMR, IBM, ITB, LOW, PWR, XLF, VLO, AFL, CBMJ,

TEL, CBOE, FCX, KBWB, VIG, DE, ED, NLY, EMR, IBM, ITB, LOW, PWR, XLF, VLO, AFL, CBMJ, Added Positions: BRK.B, SYK, LMT, CMI, XLY, QQQ, WTRG, T, KMI, D, ROP, JNJ, GSK, VUG, CVS, CSCO, PFE, XLE, FMNB, TSN, IWD, VZ, RDS.A, MMM, VB, EFA, PM, ENB, DUK, STZ, CVX, ABBV, MRK, CRON, ANTM,

BRK.B, SYK, LMT, CMI, XLY, QQQ, WTRG, T, KMI, D, ROP, JNJ, GSK, VUG, CVS, CSCO, PFE, XLE, FMNB, TSN, IWD, VZ, RDS.A, MMM, VB, EFA, PM, ENB, DUK, STZ, CVX, ABBV, MRK, CRON, ANTM, Reduced Positions: MET, INTC, HD, AAPL, HON, HPQ, SCHW, GOOGL, DIS, LRCX, MSFT, KRE, CE, SPY, V, JCI, NEE, NUE, CAT, WMT, AMZN, TFC, TJX, XOM, DHI, EOG, WFC, ILMN, CBKM, ETN, SBUX, WY, HBAN, TRV, ADBE, PYPL, NDSN, MCD, APD, IJR, BAC, BMY, CI, GE, KO, UNP, UNH, VFC, VWO, XLU, TT, YUM, RTX, QCOM, PGR, OTIS, ORCL, ALL, MO, KR, IAU, AMGN, HSY, GIS, DD, DOW, CARR, CLX,

MET, INTC, HD, AAPL, HON, HPQ, SCHW, GOOGL, DIS, LRCX, MSFT, KRE, CE, SPY, V, JCI, NEE, NUE, CAT, WMT, AMZN, TFC, TJX, XOM, DHI, EOG, WFC, ILMN, CBKM, ETN, SBUX, WY, HBAN, TRV, ADBE, PYPL, NDSN, MCD, APD, IJR, BAC, BMY, CI, GE, KO, UNP, UNH, VFC, VWO, XLU, TT, YUM, RTX, QCOM, PGR, OTIS, ORCL, ALL, MO, KR, IAU, AMGN, HSY, GIS, DD, DOW, CARR, CLX, Sold Out: BLK, ZBH, ETR, DAL, VIA, SVCBY, CSX, F,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 54,700 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,750 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,525 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,069 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 69,458 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $134.79, with an estimated average price of $128.51. The stock is now traded at around $130.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $97.51. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 35,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $57.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $8.707900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $150.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 1148.31%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $264.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 27,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 630.72%. The purchase prices were between $221.01 and $248.82, with an estimated average price of $239.94. The stock is now traded at around $252.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 23,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 689.99%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 12,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 925.11%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $256.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 14,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,872 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 114,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Svenska Cellulosa AB. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $15.78.