>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hexavest Inc. Buys MetLife Inc, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc

April 09, 2021 | About: MET +0.52% PGR +0.69% WMT -0.27% XOM -0.29% AFL +0.03% STT +1.7% EWI -0.69% TRV +1.27% MLM +0.7% 1OD +0% GS +0.11% BMO +0.82% PHM +1.02%

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Hexavest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MetLife Inc, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexavest Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hexavest Inc. owns 318 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hexavest Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hexavest+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hexavest Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,072 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 504,131 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 354,492 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
  4. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,680,769 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 336,497 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.66%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 178,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $345.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iA Financial Corp (1OD)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in iA Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MetLife Inc (MET)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 29300.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 154,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 93926.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 80,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 519,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 4569.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 122,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 93,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Sold Out: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI)

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $110.67 and $138.33, with an estimated average price of $126.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hexavest Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hexavest Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hexavest Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hexavest Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hexavest Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)