Hexavest Inc. Buys MetLife Inc, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Hexavest Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys MetLife Inc, Progressive Corp, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Aflac Inc, sells Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo, SVB Financial Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexavest Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hexavest Inc. owns 318 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,072 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 504,131 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 354,492 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 1,680,769 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.42% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 336,497 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.66%

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Italy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.35 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 178,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97. The stock is now traded at around $151.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $277.8 and $347.57, with an estimated average price of $319.59. The stock is now traded at around $345.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in iA Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.4 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $331.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 29300.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 154,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 93926.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 80,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 139.17%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $139.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 98,685 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.86%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 519,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in Aflac Inc by 4569.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.19 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $47.96. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 122,893 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $85.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 93,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in PulteGroup Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77.

Hexavest Inc. sold out a holding in CSW Industrials Inc. The sale prices were between $110.67 and $138.33, with an estimated average price of $126.93.