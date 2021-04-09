The stock of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.59 per share and the market cap of $168.4 million, NACCO Industries stock is believed to be possible value trap. GF Value for NACCO Industries is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that NACCO Industries stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 2, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. NACCO Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.53, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. The overall financial strength of NACCO Industries is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of NACCO Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of NACCO Industries over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. NACCO Industries has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $128.4 million and earnings of $2.11 a share. Its operating margin is -31.38%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of NACCO Industries at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of NACCO Industries over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of NACCO Industries is 6.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.2%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, NACCO Industries's ROIC was -12.63, while its WACC came in at 6.72. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of NACCO Industries is shown below:

In conclusion, NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Other Energy Sources. To learn more about NACCO Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.