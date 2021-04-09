>
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2795)

5 Stocks Paying High Dividend Yields

Tyson Foods makes the list

April 09, 2021 | About: CE +0.49% STT +1.52% TSN -0.28% DGX -0.05% CINF -0.31%

As of April 9, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following companies have low price-earnings ratios and high dividend yields.

Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp.'s (NASDAQ:CINF) dividend yield is 2.32% and the payout ratio is 0.32. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a price-book ratio of 1.57. The company's average yield was 3.25% over the past 10 years.

The share price has risen 31.91% over the past 12 months and is now 3.45% below the 52-week high and 128.42% above the 52-week low.

f44a4be8e58ab38d8feeb3dde9049f55.png

The property and casualty insurance company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.75% and return on assets of 4.74% are outperforming 74% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1 is below the industry median of 2.44.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.11% of outstanding shares, followed by Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Inc.'s (NYSE:DGX) yield is 1.82% and the payout ratio is 0.21. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.49. The company's average yield was 1.82% over the past 10 years.

The stock has climbed 46.81% over the past 12 months and is now 5.73% below the 52-week high and 70.25% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides diagnostic testing, information and services, has a market cap of $19.74 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The ROE of 23.52% and ROA of 10.83% are outperforming 79% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.24 is far below the industry median of 1.94.

c327d144e5c31fec2e7b198ed506e3e0.png

With 2.20% of outstanding shares, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.17% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.47%.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc.'s (NYSE:TSN) dividend yield is 2.27% with a payout ratio of 0.30. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.79. The company's average yield was 0.92% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 33.64% over the last 12 months and are now 1.93% below the 52-week high and 41.18% above the 52-week low.

c714dad0a755a1d1bf822da4d84054c2.png

The company, which produces processed chicken and beef, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 8 out of 10. The ROE of 13.21% and ROA of 5.72% are outperforming 67% of competitors in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.21.

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 1.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71%, the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40% and the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

State Street

The dividend yield of State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) is 2.46% with a payout ratio of 0.33. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a price-book ratio of 1.28. The company's average yield was 1.76% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 47.69% over the past 12 months and are now trading 2.59% below the 52-week high and 67.17% above the 52-week low.

With a market cap of $29.84 billion, the financial service provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The ROE of 9.03% is outperforming 73% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 6.77.

d5eec70b8ebf8b5e7aa0451fa7eafb88.png

With 5.76% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% and Yacktman Asset Management with 1%.

Celanese

Celanese Corp.'s (NYSE:CE) dividend yield is 1.69% and the payout ratio is 0.15. Shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a price-book ratio of 4.91. The company's average yield was 1.60% over the past 10 years.

Shares have climbed 86.19% over the past 12 months and are currently trading 2.86% below the 52-week high and 116.92% above the 52-week low.

The company, which produces acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The ROE of 73.65% and ROA of 20.17% are outperforming 97% of competitors in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.38 is below the industry median of 0.74.

ad4476dcb597728f81f9c4234a4bde5e.png

Dodge & Cox is the company's largest guru shareholder with 8.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.60%, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% and Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Tiziano Frateschi
