5 Guru Stocks Predicted to Boost Earnings

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of April 9, the following guru-held companies have positive future earnings estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Amdocs

Shares of Amdocs Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOX) were trading around $73.60 on Friday.

The software and services provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 7.80% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The return on equity of 18.65 and return on assets of 10.95% are outperforming 81% of companies in the software industry.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% and NWQ Managers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38%.

Magellan Midstream

On Friday, Magellan Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:MMP) was trading around $45.37 per share.

With a market cap of $10.16 billion, the U.S. company operates pipelines and storage terminals. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have declined 1.70% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 2.44%. The ROE of 32.93% and ROA of 9.95% are outperforming 92% of companies in the oil & gas industry.

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.29% of outstanding shares, followed by David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

Icon

Shares of Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) were trading around $197.72 per share on Friday.

With a market cap of $10.50 billion, the company is a provider of drug development and clinical trial services. It has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 6.20% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 20.43%. The ROE of 20.09% and ROA of 11% are outperforming 80% of companies in the medical diagnostics and research industry.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 4.43% of outstanding shares, followed by Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19% and Invesco European Growth Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) was trading around $66.73 per share on Friday.

The company, which manufactures comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, has a market cap of $10.79 billion and a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 7.60% over the past three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 10%. The ROE of 20.2% and ROA of 11.38% are outperforming 92% of companies in the industrial products industry.

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.11% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons' firm with 0.13% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.05%.

DaVita

On Friday, DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was trading around $107.58 per share.

With a market cap of $3811.72 billion, the U.S. dialysis services provider has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 9 out of 10. Its earnings per share have risen 10.70% over the last three years.

Analysts project a three-year to five-year earnings growth rate of 15.28%. The return on equity of 42.08% and return on assets of 4.38% are outperforming 69% of companies in the health care providers and services industry.

With 33.15% of outstanding shares, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.22% and Simons' firm with 0.19%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

