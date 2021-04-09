Maxim Integrated Products Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Maxim Integrated Products (NAS:MXIM, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $95.79 per share and the market cap of $25.7 billion, Maxim Integrated Products stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Maxim Integrated Products is shown in the chart below.

Because Maxim Integrated Products is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 0.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.02% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Maxim Integrated Products has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.82, which is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The overall financial strength of Maxim Integrated Products is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Maxim Integrated Products is fair. This is the debt and cash of Maxim Integrated Products over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Maxim Integrated Products has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.4 billion and earnings of $2.67 a share. Its operating margin is 33.54%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Maxim Integrated Products at 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Maxim Integrated Products over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Maxim Integrated Products's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Maxim Integrated Products's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.3%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Maxim Integrated Products's ROIC is 44.62 while its WACC came in at 8.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Maxim Integrated Products is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Maxim Integrated Products (NAS:MXIM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Maxim Integrated Products stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

